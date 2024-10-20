Race recap: Charles wins, Carlos second!

It’s time for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. Air temperature is 28, the track is at 47. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc line up third and fourth on the grid.

Start. On the way to the first corner Lando Norris and Max Verstappen trip over one another and the Ferrari pair make the most of it, with Charles going into the lead with Carlos third behind the Dutchman.

Lap 3. The Safety Car puts in its first appearance after a nine race absence when Lewis Hamilton gets stuck in the gravel at turn 19.

Lap 5. Racing resumes with this order: Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Lap 21. Carlos pits for Hard tyres and rejoins fifth after a 2.6 second stop.

Lap 25. Verstappen pits for Hards and Carlos goes up to fourth.

Lap 26. Now Charles switches to the Hard tyre. He rejoins third behind Norris and Piastri,

Lap 31. Leclerc passes Piastri for second, while Norris pits for Hards. The Monegasque leads from Piastri and Sainz.

Lap 32. Piastri pits so the Ferraris are first and second.

Finish. Nothing changes for our pair, but behind them there’s a duel for third place between the Verstappen and Norris. The Englishman crosses the line ahead of the Dutchman but is given a penalty, so their order is reversed. It’s the Scuderia’s 87th one-two finish and it’s worth 55 points.