The Scuderia bids farewell to Laurent Mekies. Diego Ioverno appointed Sporting Director

Laurent Mekies’ time at Scuderia Ferrari comes to an end this week. The Racing Director will not be in Belgium and he leaves the Prancing Horse after four and a half seasons, during which time the team took seven wins. The entire team thanks him for his great contribution during those years.

As from the Belgian Grand Prix, part of Laurent’s duties on the pitwall will be carried out by Diego Ioverno, who takes on the role of Sporting Director. He will be responsible for all sporting matters, as well as liaising with the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile). Ioverno is a veteran member of the Scuderia having worked in Maranello for the past 23 years. Along with his colleagues on the pitwall, Matteo Togninalli, Head of Track Engineering and Ravin Jain, Race Strategist, he will report directly to Team Principal, Fred Vasseur.