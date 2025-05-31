Montmeló 31 May 2025

Time for qualifying for round 9 of the season, the Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit. Air temperature is 29 degrees, the track is at 48.

Q1. Charles and Lewis leave the garage after a few minutes on new Softs, setting times of 1’13”014 and 1’13”231 respectively. They both take on another new set of Softs but Charles does not need to set another time, while Lewis gets down to 1’13”058 and they both go through to the next phase.

Q2. Lewis and Charles go out on Soft tyres and set times of 1’12”447 and 1’12”495 respectively. For his second run, Leclerc opts for the tyres used in Q1, but he doesn’t need to do a time, while Lewis doesn’t even leave the garage. Both Ferraris are through to Q3.

Q3. Charles and Lewis start the final session on new Soft tyres: the Englishman laps in 1’12”433 and the Monegasque sets a time of 1’12”131 before stepping out of the car. Lewis takes another set of new Softs, improving to 1’12”045, which nets him fifth. Charles will start from seventh on the grid.