European triple-header ends in Barcelona

Maranello 28 May 2025

The ninth round of the season, the Spanish Grand Prix, takes place at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, bringing the European triple-header to a close. This weekend sees the introduction of new rules relating to the flexibility of the wings on the cars, which as from now must meet more severe tests.



Not much overtaking. The track layout features high, medium and low speed corners, with a long main straight, which makes for a stern test of the cars, as well as being a circuit where overtaking is quite difficult. With the sea not far away, changes in wind direction are a factor to reckon with, as this strongly impacts balance on the cars which run in a medium to high downforce aero configuration. As always, there are two DRS zones, one on the main straight, leading to the first esses and the other after turn 9 on the back straight, providing an overtaking opportunity going into turn 10. Apart from the two straights, drivers can go for a passing move at turn 5, which requires perfect preparation. In the past few years, the track has undergone various modifications: in 2021, turns 10 and 11 were remodelled into one long hairpin, so that it was similar to the original 1991 layout. Then in 2023, the unpopular final chicane, a thorn in the side because it favoured the cars with better traction, was removed and the track was put back to its original configuration, with two very fast corners rounding off the lap before leading flat-out onto the start-finish straight.



Programme. The action begins on Friday with the two free practice sessions, starting at 13.30 and 17.00 CEST, while the third and final free practice is on Saturday at 12.30, prior to qualifying at 16.00. The Spanish Grand Prix, run over 66 laps of the 4.657 kilometre track, for a distance of 307.236 kilometres and gets underway on Sunday at 15.00.

Fred Vasseur - Team Principal

With the first third of the season now behind us, it’s time for the Spanish Grand Prix at a track that is very familiar to all drivers and teams. We come to Barcelona off the back of two positive races, while at the last one in Monaco, we also made progress in terms of our qualifying performance. Therefore this weekend our goal is to keep the momentum going. The stricter static tests on the flexibility of the front wing come into force at this round and that too is something that will have to be taken into account.

Ferrari stats

GP Contested: 1106

Seasons in F1: 76

Debut: Monaco 1950 (A: Ascari 2nd; R. Sommer 4th; L. Villoresi ret.)

Wins: 248 (22.42%)

Pole Positions: 253 (22.87%)

Fastest Laps: 263 (23.78%)

Podiums: 831 (25.04%)

Ferrari stats Spanish GP

GP Contested: 54

Debut: 1951 (J.F. Gonzalez 2nd; A. Ascari 4th; P. Taruffi ret.; L. Villoresi ret.)

Wins: 12 (22.22%)

Pole Positions: 14 (25.92%)

Fastest Laps: 12 (22.22%)

Podiums: 38 (23.45%)

Three questions to...

Marc Gené

Ferrari Ambassador

1. What can you tell us about the characteristics of this track?

The drivers really like the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, especially with its new layout. It’s still a slow track, but thanks to modifications it has become ever more interesting. For example, Turn 10 has become a very fast corner where even overtaking is possible, or the last two corners which have gone back to how they were originally in 1991. It’s now fun and challenging, especially with the current cars.

From a technical point of view, it’s a track where aerodynamics and the mechanical aspects of the car are very important. It asks a lot of the tyres as well as the engine, because the main straight is very long and requires full throttle. Each part of the car is stressed, so all the technical departments have plenty of work to do! That’s also why this track was used so often for testing and why teams bring updates here.

2. What are your thoughts on Formula 1 right now, both technologically and when it comes to the show?

Formula 1 is in great shape and technologically, it’s at a very high level. The power units are extremely sophisticated and efficient. A few years ago, it would have seemed impossible that a 1.6-litre engine could produce 1000 horsepower, which shows just how much development work everyone in Formula 1 has put into this. The same can be said of the chassis, whose floor generates so much downforce and drivers say that driving these cars is really special.

The current cars are very big and also very heavy, so I’m keen to see what will happen with the new regulations next year when the cars will start to become lighter and smaller. As for the show, Formula 1 is going through a golden moment, as it had the good sense to open itself up to a whole new audience with a new way of communicating, making it hugely popular all over the world. Its popularity is stratospheric with sold-out Grands Prix and a whole new audience of young fans and that creates great energy.

3. You have worked with Ferrari for over 20 years. How does it feel, representing the marque around the world?

There isn’t a day goes by when I don’t feel that I’m a very lucky man and it’s a privilege to work for Ferrari for so many reasons. For its history and the dream made real by Enzo Ferrari, which is still going on today. For the fact this team has won more than any other in the history of the sport. For the pride that goes with being part of this incredible team, something which every driver aspires to, as exemplified by Lewis joining. And for the passion that all our people put into their work every day. This passion is rewarded with the support of the tifosi, always there whatever happens and they deserve thanks for making Ferrari really special.

Profile

Marc Gené

Born: 29/03/1974

In: Sabadell (Spain)

Spanish Grand Prix: facts & figures

0.5. The points scored to date by a woman driver in Formula 1. It was down to Maria Grazia “Lella” Lombardi in the 1975 Spanish Grand Prix, at the wheel of a Ford-powered March. She finished sixth, although never seeing the chequered flag, as the race was red flagged and not restarted. Germany’s Rolf Stommelen was leading when he crashed, suffering serious injuries, but worse, his car flew over the barriers killing one spectator, Andres Ruiz Villanova, photo-journalists Mario de Roia and Antonio Font Bayarri, and a fire marshal, Joakuin Morera. Today, there are many females competing in motorsport, including two Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy students, Maya Weug and Aurelia Nobels, both racing in the F1 Academy series.

8. The number of wins for Scuderia Ferrari at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, the most of any team. The team also holds the record for the most podiums (25), points scored (431), and laps in the lead (603).

28. The percentage of races where the Safety Car has made an appearance in races at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit. The first was the 2003 edition, when Kimi Räikkönen in the McLaren was unable to avoid hitting Antonio Pizzonia’s Jaguar on the grid. In 2008 and 2018 the Safety Car put in two appearances, while the last time it was seen was in 2021, after Yuki Tsunoda’s car stopped at the side of the track.

35. The number of Spanish Grands Prix, including this Sunday’s race, to be held at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit. Only eight other venues have hosted more: Monza leads the way on 74, followed by Monaco, Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps, Interlagos, Nürburgring, Hungaroring, and Hockenheim.

1901. The year in which the Tibidabo amusement park opened in Barcelona, making it one of the oldest in Europe and the world, way ahead of more recent attractions such as Disneyland. The park featured many mechanical attractions that left its early visitors awestruck, including the first ever rollercoaster in Spain. It has preserved many of its early attractions in working order, including the Tibidabo Airplane that dates from 1928, a flight simulator that allows the public to “fly” over the city without leaving the ground, in a full-scale model of a plane from that era. The best rollercoaster in the Barcelona area is to be found at Ferrari Land in PortAventura. Called Red Force, it has a vertical drop of 112 metres and reaches speeds of 180 km/h.