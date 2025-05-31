Montmeló 31 May 2025

The Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers ended the final free practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix setting the third and ninth fastest times at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit.

35 laps. Charles started work on the Soft tyres, while Lewis went with Mediums. The Monegasque set a time of 1’13”888, while the Englishman posted a 1’14”062. They then ran in race configuration before switching to new Softs to again go for a qualifying simulation with the track having evolved. Leclerc did a 1’13”130, to claim third place on the time sheet, while Hamilton, despite not getting the final sector quite right, lapped in 1’13”527. Charles did 18 laps, one more than his team-mate.