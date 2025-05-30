Free practice 2: Charles fifth, Lewis 11th

Montmelò 30 May 2025

Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were fifth and eleventh fastest in the second free practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix.

61 laps. Charles and Lewis began the session on Medium tyres, setting times of 1’14”103 and 1’14”566 respectively. They both then switched to the Soft compound, with which Leclerc got down to 1’13”260, the fifth fastest time, with Lewis securing 11th place on the time sheet in 1’13”533. For the final 20 minutes the team focused on long runs, taking on a heavier fuel load and running the Medium tyres used at the start of the hour. Charles then switched back to Softs as did his team-mate soon after. Leclerc completed 32 laps and Hamilton did 29.