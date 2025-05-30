Free practice 1: Lewis third, Charles fourth

Montmeló 30 May 2025

Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were third and fourth fastest respectively in the first free practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix.

60 laps. Charles and Lewis started the day on Hard tyres, setting times of 1’15”632 and 1’15”980 respectively. They then switched to Softs, Hamilton stopping the clocks in 1’14”096 and Charles set a time of 1’14”238. In the final part of the session both drivers took on a heavier fuel load to run in race trim. Lewis was on Hard tyres completing a total of 29 laps, while Charles was on Softs and did 31 laps.