Race recap: Charles and Carlos fifth and sixth

Time for the Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit. Air temperature is 24 degrees, the track is at 42.

Start. Charles and Carlos maintain their positions off the line and then at turn 1 on lap 2, the Spaniard passes his team-mate.

Lap 15. Carlos pits, as does George Russell, the Spaniard rejoining ninth on the Medium tyres. Charles is now fourth.

Lap 16. Lewis Hamilton pits, Charles is third and Carlos is seventh, having passed Fernando Alonso.

Lap 17. Pit stop for Max Verstappen. Charles is second, Carlos sixth.

Lap 19. Hamilton passes Sainz who is seventh again.

Lap 21. Oscar Piastri pits to change tyres. Carlos is up to sixth.

Lap 22. Lando Norris pits so Charles inherits the lead.

Lap 23. Now Charles pits and on Medium tyres he rejoins seventh. Carlos is fourth.

Lap 27. Norris passes Carlos who drops to fifth, while Charles passes Pierre Gasly for sixth.

Lap 37. Sainz pits for Hards, along with Russell. Carlos rejoins eighth. Leclerc is fourth.

Lap 43. Hamilton pits for Softs. Charles is up to third, Carlos is sixth.

Lap 44. Pit stop for Verstappen. Charles is second.

Lap 46. Charles pits for used Softs and rejoins sixth behind Sainz.

Giro 55. The Ferrari drivers switch places: Charles is fifth, Carlos sixth.

Finish. There are no more changes and despite differences in terms of tyre choices, Charles and Carlos finish in the same positions from which they started – fifth and sixth.