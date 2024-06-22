Free practice 3: Carlos quickest, Charles third

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were first and third quickest in the third and final free practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.

37 laps. The Spaniard and the Monegasque took to the track on Soft tyres, setting times of 1’13”536 and 1’13”572 respectively. Then, both SF-24s were fuelled up to run in race trim. Towards the end of the hour, both drivers went out on new Soft tyres to go for a flying lap when the track was at its best, going on to set their best times, Carlos in 1’13”013 and Charles in 1’13”050. Sainz completed 19 laps, Leclerc did 18.