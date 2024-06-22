Ferrari logo
    Free practice 3: Carlos quickest, Charles third

    Montmelò 22 giugno 2024

    Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were first and third quickest in the third and final free practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.

    37 laps. The Spaniard and the Monegasque took to the track on Soft tyres, setting times of 1’13”536 and 1’13”572 respectively. Then, both SF-24s were fuelled up to run in race trim. Towards the end of the hour, both drivers went out on new Soft tyres to go for a flying lap when the track was at its best, going on to set their best times, Carlos in 1’13”013 and Charles in 1’13”050. Sainz completed 19 laps, Leclerc did 18.