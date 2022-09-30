Free practice 1: Charles third, Carlos sixth

Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz set the third and sixth fastest times respectively in the first free practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay circuit.

41 laps. Both drivers first went out on Hard tyres, Carlos posting a time of 1’45”626, while Charles had to pit after just one lap so that the team could check the braking system. The Monegasque went back out on track after a short pause, still on Hard tyres, setting a time of 1’46”328. The session was then red flagged after Lance Stroll hit the wall and when it resumed, Charles and Carlos switched to Soft tyres, the former lapping in 1’43”435 and the latter doing a 1’44”138, despite a mistake at the last corner. Leclerc completed 17 laps and Sainz did 24. The second free practice session gets underway at 21 local (15 CET).