Scuderia Ferrari pays tribute to Mauro Forghieri

Over the Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend in Brazil, Scuderia Ferrari will honour the memory of Mauro Forghieri, who passed away on Monday at the age of 87. At Interlagos, Charles Leclerc’s and Carlos Sainz’s F1-75s will carry stickers with the message “Ciao Furia,” (Farewell Fury), the affectionate nickname given by the Scuderia mechanics to the brilliant engineer, who was noted for his somewhat fiery temperament.

Forghieri was proud of his nickname, hence the decision to use it for this final farewell. During his time with the Scuderia, the team won 54 Formula 1 Grands Prix, eleven F1 world titles, as well as nine endurance championships. Apart from the two F1-75s on track in Brazil, the sticker will also feature on the works Ferrari 488 GTE cars racing in this weekend’s final round of the World Endurance Championship in Bahrain: the 51 car of Alessandro Pier Guidi-James Calado and the 52 of Miguel Molina-Antonio Fuoco.