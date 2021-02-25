Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow renews agreement with Radiobook

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow is pleased to announce that it has renewed its partnership with Radiobook to cover the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship.

The Japanese brand has strengthened its presence on the car compared to last year, when the square-shaped “R” logo was seen in the livery at the Austrian, Italian and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.



The two companies have signed a multi-year partnership agreement which will see the Radiobook logo feature on Charles Leclerc’s and Carlos Sainz’s cars at selected Grands Prix and will also appear on the pit-stop teams overalls for the entire Formula 1 season.



The Japanese company’s “R” logo reflects several of its key messages – recycle, reuse, repair – which led to the partnership, as sustainability is a key part of the philosophy of both companies.

