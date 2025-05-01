Scuderia Ferrari HP and IBM launch a reimagined Scuderia Ferrari app

Miami 01 May 2025

- The Scuderia Ferrari app for the first time will be powered by IBM AI introduces features such as race recaps, post-race insights, interactive polls, fan messages, and iconic race highlights.

- Scuderia Ferrari HP will continue rolling out new app features throughout 2025 to provide fans with continuous access to and engagement with Scuderia Ferrari HP.

- Tifosi can now experience the Scuderia Ferrari mobile app also in Italian for the first time.



Scuderia Ferrari HP is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking new app, developed in collaboration with Premium Partner IBM, designed to transform how fans engage with the world of Ferrari racing. The new app will debut during this weekend’s Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix. It represents a bold step toward a fully personalised, immersive fan experience.

A strategic new platform. The app’s development is a core element of Ferrari’s long-term fan engagement strategy and of the partnership with IBM, whose expertise will be key in enhancing digital fan experiences. The platform targets a fast-growing audience of young, passionate, and digitally native enthusiasts shaped by the Netflix generation, with high engagement across social media, streaming, and gaming, and a strong desire to interact with the team. Powered by IBM WatsonX AI, the app delivers a high level of personalisation, interactive data visualisation, and rich storytelling features. Many features are already available, with more to be introduced in the coming months, including a reimagined Race Centre with AI-generated summaries, visualised strategy breakdowns, post-race insights and telemetry analysis; interactive polls; fan-to-team messaging; a personalised fan journey with evolving user profiles based on engagement; real-time news, exclusive content, historical contents and direct access to Ferrari’s racing universe. The app will be available in both English and Italian, the latter catering to the many tifosi from the famed Bel Paese. Future updates will introduce gamified experiences, 3D virtual tours, e-commerce integration, and additional AI-powered features.

New design and interaction. The new Scuderia Ferrari app marks a shift from a purely editorial platform to one that is far more interactive and intelligent. Leveraging advanced technology provided by IBM, the app will provide fans with personalized experiences based on their preferences thus creating a true community of loyal fans. The interface has been completely redesigned to be more engaging and dynamic, featuring moving images, videos, and a modern visual identity that reflects Ferrari’s racing spirit and heritage.

What’s next. By incorporating content from Scuderia Ferrari HP, the Ferrari Hypercar programme, GT racing efforts, and the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy, the new platform in the near future will offer fans a unified home to follow the full spectrum of Ferrari’s motorsport legacy: past, present, and future. The app will also serve as a centralised hub for ticketing, museum visits, and Ferrari events worldwide.





Lorenzo Giorgetti

Chief Racing Revenue Officer, Ferrari

This app is about bringing all our fans closer to the heart of the racing world of Ferrari. With IBM’s cutting-edge AI technology and our shared commitment to innovation and excellence, we are creating a digital experience worthy of the Ferrari name. The project has just been launched and will become more and more comprehensive in the next few months maximising the potential of the tools that IBM is putting at our disposal. I can’t wait to see the fans interacting with this new app, entering a new dimension of the Ferrari experience.





Jonathan Adashek

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, IBM

IBM and Ferrari are bound by a shared commitment to progress, innovation and excellence. With AI, we’re creating a new blueprint for digital fan engagement that brings fans even closer to Scuderia Ferrari HP whether it’s race weekend or not. The app is built with the same data and analytics technologies used by IBM clients across industries to achieve enhanced customer experiences, help their employees reach new levels of productivity and make more informed, data-driven business decisions.