Milan turns red for the "Scuderia Ferrari HP Drivers' Presentation by UniCredit" event

Over twenty thousand people from all across Europe flocked to the Piazza Castello and surrounding streets this afternoon, turning Milan red as the fans turned out for Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and Team Principal Fred Vasseur at the “Drivers’ Presentation by UniCredit” event. It was organised in conjunction with the pan-European bank, a team’s Premium Partners, and it featured emotion, passion and speed, as the team returned to the Italian city for the first time in six years.



Meeting the fans. The most hardcore fans were already in Milan at the crack of dawn, to claim a front row seat near the stage in the Piazza Castello, and from mid-afternoon onwards a DJ set kept the crowd entertained, before the first of the special guests arrived on stage, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna and UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel, where they were met by Sky Sport presenters Carlo Vanzini and Vicky Piria. The importance of the partnership between the two companies was the main theme. “The collaboration between UniCredit and Scuderia Ferrari HP is also about special events like this,” said Vigna. “And Milan is absolutely the right place for this, as our partner’s headquarters are here and in Milan you can feel the same atmosphere we enjoy every year in Monza, “Let’s hope this red painted square is a good omen for a great season,” added Orcel.



Street demo. Then came one of the highlights of the event: at 17.15 Charles and Lewis got into the cockpits of the 2019 SF90 and the 2021 SF21 respectively, to put on a spectacular show. Leclerc was first out, impressing the crowd that included many members of the Scuderia Ferrari Clubs, with some thrilling doughnuts, as well as the mechanics showing their skill with some very rapid pit stops. Lewis was up next, doing the same as his team-mate, as well as ending with a few burn-outs and some planned spins much to the delight of the fans alongside the barriers, as well as all those watching on Sky Sport Italia, the event’s Media Partner or streamed on NOW (in Italy).



Fred and the drivers on stage. While the two drivers did some further parade laps in a Ferrari SF90 Spider driven by Ferrari’s Head of Development Drivers, Raffaele De Simone, Fred Vasseur got up on stage to salute the fans in Italian. “Thank you for your unwavering support and for being here today,” before continuing in English, “this square is really something special and events like today’s remind us how strong is the passion for our team. We are all set for an exciting season and I can assure you we will give it our best shot.” Then it was time for Leclerc and Hamilton on stage, and Charles clearly enjoyed the welcome. “Milan has delivered an incredible atmosphere again today. Feeling all this love gives us a real boost for the coming championship,” he said. “Over the winter we have worked harder than ever to be in the best possible shape and we hope we can get some great results, maybe already in Australia.” Charles then joined in as the Italian national anthem rang out, promising to teach Lewis the words over the coming season. At his first official appearance in Italy with Scuderia Ferrari HP, the Englishman was visibly impressed by the warm welcome he was given. “Wearing red and experiencing an event like this is something special, as is being here with you in front of some historic cars including ones that Michael Schumacher raced,” he revealed, referring to the F2004 and the 2006 248 F1. “Today is another first to go with others I’m experiencing in what is already an unforgettable season for me. I can’t wait to get on track with this extraordinary team,” he said, explaining that he is currently learning Italian. “I think we have everything we need to fight for the World Championship and I also believe that you fans can be our extra gear. I hope we will have a lot of fun together.”



Time for Australia. The Milan event is the last appearance for Scuderia Ferrari HP before it heads off to Melbourne where the season gets underway with the opening race on 16 March at the Albert Park circuit.