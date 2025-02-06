Scuderia Ferrari HP announces Vantage Markets as Official partner

Scuderia Ferrari HP is pleased to announce a new multi-year partnership with Vantage Markets, a leading global multi-asset trading platform. As part of this collaboration, Vantage becomes an Official Partner of the team.

"We are pleased to welcome Vantage Markets as an Official partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP – said Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenues Officer at Scuderia Ferrari HP –. This collaboration is built on shared values of innovation, precision, and performance—core principles that drive both our team in Formula 1 and Vantage in the world of trading. We look forward to working together to engage our global audiences in exciting new ways."

This partnership will see Vantage featured across Scuderia Ferrari’s Formula 1 ecosystem, bringing unique opportunities to both racing fans and traders worldwide. Scuderia Ferrari HP looks forward to an exciting journey with Vantage Markets, pushing boundaries both on and off the track.