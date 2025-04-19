Qualifying recap: Charles fourth, Lewis seventh

Jeddah 19 April 2025

It’s time for qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche circuit. For the start of Q1, the air temperature is 29 degrees, the track is at 38.

Q1. Charles and Lewis go out on new Soft tyres. The Monegasque laps in 1’28”552, the Englishman in 1’28”901. On the second attempt, Leclerc does not improve, but Hamilton gets down to 1’28”642. They both pit and while Charles’ time is good enough to make the cut to Q2, Lewis has to go again on another new set of Softs, getting through with a 1’28”372.

Q2. Charles and Lewis start off on the tyres with which they ended Q1: the Monegasque laps in 1’28”030, while the Englishman sets a time of 1’28”229. They both pit for new Softs and improve, Leclerc in 1’27”866, Hamilton in 1’28”102.

Q3. The two SF-25s go out on used Softs but the session is immediately red flagged when Lando Norris crashes into the barriers. At this point only Oscar Piastri has set a time. Charles and Lewis switch to new Softs and go out for a single flying lap: Leclerc secures fourth place in 1’27”670, while Hamilton’s time of 1’28”201 means he is seventh fastest.