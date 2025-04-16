Maranello 16 April 2025

Denny Minonne, born in 1989 in Livorno, graduated as an advertising graphic designer and continued his studies in Florence at the International School of Comics. He began his career working with the team at Cinic Game on the video game "The Wardrobe" as a concept artist.

He later worked as a comic book artist and illustrator for several companies, including Editions Soleil, Disney Publishing, Dark Horse, IDW Comics, and Image Comics.

In animation, he worked as a character designer with Kinsane Entertainment Inc. and Movimenti Production.

He is currently working as an illustrator on the card game project Lorcana,published by Ravensburger, and is dedicating himself to creating his own video game studio, First Impact Studio.