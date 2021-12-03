Free practice 1: Carlos sixth, Charles seventh

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were sixth and seventh fastest respectively in the first free practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. They both only used the Soft compound tyres, reckoned to be the best way for the drivers to gain confident around the 27 corners of the Jeddah Corniche circuit.

50 laps. The Spaniard’s best time was a 1’30”564, 36 thousandths quicker than his team-mate. They each did 25 laps, meaning that between them they covered the distance of Sunday’s Grand Prix.



Programme. The second free practice session starts at 20 local (18 CET).

