Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021 by Stefano Zanchi

Bio

Stefano Zanchi (Imperia, 1990) is an Italian illustrator and comic artist. After graduating high school, in 2009 he enrolled in the International School of Comics in Turin. Among his instructors, he met Disney cartoonist Paolo Mottura, who tutored him up to his debut in the world of comics. In 2012 he drew his first Disney story, «Paperino e il tassello numero uno». Since then he has provided his art to more than 50 stories for Disney publications. In September 2018 he began his tenure as a teacher for the newly opened International School of Comics in Genoa. In 2020 he teamed up with Italian publisher Shockdom on a short story dedicated to H.P. Lovecraft.

