Sprint recap: Charles fourth, Carlos fifth

It’s time for the Sao Paulo Sprint race at Interlagos. Air temperature is 28 degrees, the track is at 49. Charles is third on the grid, with Carlos fifth.

Start. The Ferraris maintain position off the line.

Lap 14. Oscar Piastri leads with a train behind him made up of Lando Norris, Leclerc and Max Verstappen. Carlos is a little bit further back, ahead of George Russell who is sixth.

Lap 18. Charles goes slightly long at turn 1 and Verstappen slips ahead so that Charles is fourth.

Lap 22. The McLaren drivers swap places and Nico Hulkenberg has to stop at the side of the track with a problem. Virtual Safety Car.

Finish. No more changes, with Ferrari picking up nine points, dropping six to McLaren, but pulling out a further two ahead of Red Bull.