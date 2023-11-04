Sprint Shootout recap: Charles seventh, Carlos ninth

It’s time for the last Sprint Shootout of the season. The air temperature at Interlagos is 25 degrees, the track is at 45.

SQ1. All cars are on new Mediums. Carlos puts in a 1’11”796 and Charles a 1’12”107, good enough to make the cut before the session is red flagged with a couple of minutes remaining and not restarted following a collision between Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon. The damage results in a delay while the crash barrier is repaired.

SQ2. After a long break, Carlos and Charles are back on track on the Medium tyre, setting times of 1’11”581 and 1’11”624 respectively. They then improve, Leclerc doing a 1’11”473 and Sainz a 1’11”4891, to make it through to the final phase.

SQ3. Charles and Carlos go out on used Soft tyres, therefore sacrificing a bit of performance in this phase. Leclerc secures seventh on the grid with 1’11”077, while Carlos is ninth in 1’11”126.