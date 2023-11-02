Leclerc: “Interlagos is one of the nicest tracks of the season”

Charles Leclerc arrived in the Interlagos paddock having made a very important stop on the way, to visit the Ayrton Senna Foundation, where he met the Paulista champion’s sister, Viviane. Charles spoke about it at the start of the FIA press conference. “Ayrton has always been my idol,” he said. “I never had the chance to see him race, but thanks to my father, I grew up immersed in the legend, so it was very nice to meet Viviane and to see so many of his things, such as his helmet and the blue cap which are now so iconic.”

Expectations. After two consecutive pole positions, as from tomorrow Charles will be attempting to go for a hat trick, given that this weekend is the last Sprint format of the year. “Of course I would be delighted to get another pole, but it would be even better to get a great result in the race, when the points are given out. Unfortunately, our race pace is where we are most vulnerable this season. We have learned a lot about how to run our car, but there is still work to do to fix this weakness, also in regard to next season.”

Track. Leclerc also talked about the track: “It is without a doubt one of the nicest of the season, where overtaking is possible and the races are really fun. I can’t wait to get in the car.”