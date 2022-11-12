Free practice 2: Carlos and Charles in the midfield

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were 11th and 13th fastest respectively in the final free practice session for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos.

75 laps. Leclerc started the session on used Soft tyres, while Sainz set off with used Mediums. They both set similar times: the Monegasque lapping in 1’15”868 and the Spaniard in 1’16”014. In the second part of the session they switched programmes and while Charles did not go quicker on the Mediums, Carlos got down to 1’15”856 on used Soft tyres. They completed 37 and 38 laps respectively.