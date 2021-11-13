Free practice 2: Carlos eighth, Charles ninth

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were eighth and ninth respectively come the end of the final free practice session for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit. In the final session prior to qualifying which starts at 16.30, the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers ran the Medium and Soft tyres to prepare for this afternoon’s 24 lap race, as well as for Sunday’s Grand Prix run over 71 laps.

64 laps. At the start of the session, work focussed on the longer race with higher fuel loads. Carlos ran the Medium tyre setting a best time of 1’14”962, while Charles used the Softs, posting a 1’14”581. At the mid-point of the session the drivers reversed tyre compounds and, running lower fuel loads, prepared for Sprint Qualifying. They now set their fastest times: Sainz a 1’13”078 on Softs and Leclerc on Mediums a 1’13”099.