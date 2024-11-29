Sprint Qualifying recap: Carlos fourth, Charles fifth

It’s time for Sprint Qualifying at the Lusail International Circuit: air temperature is 18 degrees, the track is at 22.

SQ1. The SF-24s go out on the obligatory Medium tyres and a reasonable fuel load on board in order to do several laps. Charles starts with a 1’23”259 and Carlos posts a 1’23”543. On his second attempt the Monegasque gets down to 1’22”156, while the Spaniard manages a 1’22”261 followed by a 1’21”838 and they both go through to the next phase.

SQ2. A new set of Medium tyres for each of the Ferrari drivers. They start with a 1’22”130 for Charles and a 1’22”568 for Carlos and continue lapping, the Spaniard lapping in 1’21”809, nine thousandths quicker than his team-mate, with both going through to the final part.

SQ3. As per the regulations, all the runners left in the top 10 shoot-out go out on the Soft compound tyre. Leclerc starts with a 1’21”705, but Carlos’ time is not a good one. On his second flying lap the Spaniard sets the fourth fastest time in 1’21”281 with Charles fifth I 1’21”308.