Carlos: “Execution will be the key”

On arriving in the paddock for this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz had no doubts about the fact he is there to give his all to help the team keep alive the fight for the Constructors’ world championship. “It won’t be easy, but we are coming to the end of the season and so executing everything perfectly becomes more difficult as you are more tired and by its nature, a Sprint weekend is more tricky,” he maintained. “You can have a less than perfect weekend. The important thing in that case is to turn the page and start over again. You need to focus and know exactly what you want to achieve.”

Perspective. The Spaniard then explained that there’s a difference between one’s performance level and the result of a Grand Prix. “In Vegas the race was not without mistakes and our performance did not live up to our expectations,” he maintained. “But the result did, because the best we could hope for was third and fourth and that’s what we did. The result depends on a lot of factors, not just your absolute performance level, so it could be that here we have the opposite situation. Even at a track where we’re not really favourites, we want to give our all so as to have a perfect execution which allows us to get the best possible result. If we succeed then we could get a good result, better than one could expect from this track. Obviously, we will know more once we go out on track and I’m looking forward to it.”