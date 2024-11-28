Charles: “With a Sprint weekend, the only free practice session is very important”

Charles Leclerc arrived in the Lusail paddock all set to go racing, but realistic about his chances for the weekend. “On paper, this track doesn’t suit our car that well, but I think the fact it’s a Sprint format could help us,” he explained in the FIA press conference. “I think that tomorrow’s only free practice session will produce important indications: whoever has done their homework well could have a competitive advantage which could then extend to the rest of the weekend.”

The team comes first. Charles then spoke of the main goal for the weekend. “Both myself and Carlos know that the team comes first and the aim of this Grand Prix is to keep the fight for the Constructors’ title open down to the last race. To achieve that, we must do a perfect job here in Qatar and in the next race in Abu Dhabi, but I think we have the ability to succeed. Then, as for finishing third or second in the Drivers’ championship, obviously I prefer to finish second, but it’s not so important.”

Eleventh team. Leclerc also commented on the prospect of once again having 22 cars on the grid as from 2026, with the arrival of General Motors as the eleventh team. “As a driver, you’ve got to be happy knowing there are two more seats,” he said. “It’s good for Formula 1, for young drivers and for the show. It will be my first time racing with 22 cars on track and I think it’ll be fun.”