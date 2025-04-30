G.H.Mumm appointed Official Partner to Scuderia Ferrari HP

Maranello 30 April 2025

Scuderia Ferrari HP is pleased to announce that G.H.Mumm, one of the world’s leading champagne producers has become an Official Partner of the team through a multi-year deal. The Reims-based company, part of French multinational Pernod Ricard, and the Maranello marque share a strong sense of tradition and both engage in the ever present pursuit of excellence through artisanal craftsmanship, which has contributed to making them leaders in their respective fields.

A winning tradition. G.H.Mumm has been involved in motorsport for many years, ever present during Scuderia Ferrari’s most successful seasons, especially in the era dominated by Michael Schumacher, who celebrated with G.H.Mumm champagne from the top step of the podium more than 50 times, during his time with the team, especially between 2000 and 2004, the years of his five consecutive world titles. G.H.Mumm will supply champagne for guests and customers in the Scuderia’s hospitality unit in the paddock as well as to the Ferrari Formula 1 Club, the Maranello marque’s exclusive suite in the Paddock Club at rounds of the World Championship.