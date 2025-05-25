Charles on the podium at home

Monte Carlo 25 May 2025

Scuderia Ferrari HP got the best result that was logically possible in the Monaco Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc having missed out on pole by a whisker yesterday, coming home where he started in second place, while Lewis Hamilton who started seventh because of a three place grid penalty, made his way back up to fifth. The team thus leaves Monaco with a total of 28 points in the bag, it’s best haul of the first third of the season. It is now just five points off second place in the Constructors’ standings.

The race. Charles and Lewis maintained their second and seventh places off the grid and on lap 15, the Englishman moved up to fifth when Fernando Alonso and Isack Hadjar, who had started ahead of him, made their first stop. Once in clean air, Hamilton was able to push for two laps, thus able to overcut his two rivals and consolidate his position. Norris made his first stop on lap 18 which promoted Leclerc to the lead, until he came in four laps later to switch from Medium to Hard tyres, so that once again he was behind Norris. Charles, who once again was voted “Driver of the Day” by Formula 1 fans, was third for much of the race because Verstappen was out of synch with McLaren and Ferrari in terms of pit stops, clearly hoping for a late red flag to mix things up, but the Ferrari driver was effectively always second. The obligatory for this race second stops did not change the shape of the race, the only difference to previous years being the pace at which it was run. The leaders didn’t need to manage their tyres and pushed hard to the extent that only five cars completed the full race distance.

Barcelona next. Following on from Imola and Monaco, this European triple-header ends in Spain. Next Sunday, the ninth round of the season takes place on the demanding Barcelona-Catalunya circuit.





Charles Leclerc #16

It's a shame we couldn't take the win today, but we gave it everything. At end of the day, we lost the victory yesterday and Lando (Norris) just did a better job and he deserves this win. On the upside, P2 exceeds the expectations we had going into this weekend so overall it's a good finish. As Ferrari, we are lucky to have great support all around the world, but being from here and seeing all the Monegasque people behind me really warms my heart. I realised my childhood dream last year by winning here, unfortunately it didn't work out today but I hope we will be on the top step again next year.





Lewis Hamilton #44

I knew starting in P7 was going to be a challenge today, but it's good to see our progress overall. Once I found some clear air, I was able to make up a bit of ground, although we lost quite a bit of time in traffic and the balance wasn’t quite where we wanted it. Still, we came away with a podium for Charles, as well as some solid points for the team and it’s encouraging we’re heading in the right direction. We made a step forward in qualifying, which was a key focus, so a big thanks to everyone for the hard work in getting the car into a more competitive place across the whole weekend. We’ll keep pushing and look to build on this in Barcelona.





Fred Vasseur, Team Principal Scuderia Ferrari HP

Overall, we can be pleased with this result because today we got the most we could from the race, especially considering how difficult it is to overtake here. With Lewis’ penalty we effectively had just one car to take the fight to the two McLarens, which put us slightly on the back foot. However, Charles did a very good job managing that situation and putting constant pressure on Lando (Norris), while Lewis showed strong pace, getting back up to P5 until he got caught in traffic. In recent races we’ve made a step forward in high-speed corners, and this weekend we’ve also seen progress at low speed, which is encouraging. We need to keep working and focusing on ourselves in order to continue in this vein.