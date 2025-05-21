Two pit stops now mandatory in Monaco

Maranello 21 May 2025

The Monaco Grand Prix, one of the cornerstones of the sport, takes place this weekend. It’s also a home race for Charles Leclerc, the only Monegasque to have won a Formula 1 race on home soil. But Monaco is not just a race, it’s a mix of history, prestige and adrenalin, all centred around the twisty narrow streets of a city that lives and breathes Formula 1 as part of its identity.



Two pit stops are a must. The street circuit itself has not undergone any changes apart from some track resurfacing. At 3.337 kilometres it is the shortest on the calendar and is also very narrow, just 10 metres at its widest point and every corner, be it Ste. Devote, or the Fairmont hairpin, the tunnel, or Rascasse, presents a challenge measured in millimetres and milliseconds. This year, there’s a very interesting change to the sporting regulations, specifically for the Monaco event, namely the requirement for every driver to stop at least twice during the race to change tyres, although there is still no obligation to use more than two of the available three dry tyre compounds. The aim is to generate more excitement on track, because in recent years, overtaking moves, indeed changes of position in general, have become a rarity. That is why, more than at any other round, qualifying is the key moment of the race weekend.



Programme. The first two free practice sessions take place on Friday, at 13.30 and 17.00 CEST, while the third and final free practice starts on Saturday at 12.30, as a curtain raiser to qualifying at 16.00. The Monaco Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday at 15.00, run over 78 laps, equivalent to 260.286 kilometres. There is just one DRS zone on the main straight, although even that does not do much to facilitate overtaking.

Fred Vasseur - Team Principal

The Monaco Grand Prix is a unique race. We know how crucial qualifying is at this track, and over the past few days we’ve been working specifically on improving our flying lap performance, because in recent races we haven’t managed to extract the full potential of our package on Saturdays. This weekend, there is a change to the sporting regulations, specifically for this race which will present all teams with a new challenge. Every driver must make at least two pit stops, the aim being to place greater emphasis on strategy and deliver more excitement on track.

Of course, it is also Charles’s home race, and that makes the event special for the whole team. We are fully determined to put both him and Lewis in the best possible position to maximise their performance.

Ferrari stats

1105

GP Contested

76

Seasons in F1

Monaco 1950

Debut (A: Ascari 2nd; R. Sommer 4th; L. Villoresi ret.)

248 (22.44%)

Wins

253 (22.89%)

Pole positions

263 (23.80%)

Fastest laps

830 (25.04%)

Podiums

Ferrari stats Monaco GP

69

GP Contested

1950

Debut (A: Ascari 2nd; R. Sommer 4th; L. Villoresi ret.)

10 (14.49%)

Wins

13 (18.84%)

Pole positions

17 (27.64%)

Fastest laps

57 (27.54%)

Podiums

Three questions to...

Arthur Leclerc

Development Driver, Scuderia Ferrari HP

1. As a Monegasque, can you explain what is the importance of this race for the whole Principality? And for you in particular, what’s it like to see your brother racing on these streets?

As a Monegasque it's amazing to watch the Monaco Grand Prix. I have been watching this race for many years, since I was born basically, and it's really something special for all our friends and family. Obviously seeing Charles driving always adds something extra. Last year he managed to achieve his dream and win the race, so in a way it feels “complete”, but it’s still a magical day when F1 is racing here.

2. What is your first memory of this race? What were you doing during the GP when you were a child?

My first memory of the Monaco Grand Prix is me watching the race as a child with my parents and my brothers. It was really a long time ago! We were at the Swimming Pool corner and I remember that the F1 engines back then were so loud that I started crying! My parents had to buy me some earplugs because my ears were hurting. Can you imagine? Funny as it is, this is really my first memory of F1!

3. What impact do you think the new rule regarding two compulsory pit stops in the race will have?

I think it's good to have two mandatory pit stops because it will bring a bit more action and unpredictability to the race, and it will also allow the drivers to push their tyres harder. The last few races were all about tyre management. This year I think it will add some strategy to the picture. Nevertheless, with Monaco being Monaco I think that at the end of the day it will be paramount to do well in qualifying to have a good race. I’m really interested to see what happens.

Profile

Arthur Leclerc

Born: 14/10/2000

In: Monte Carlo (Principality of Monaco)

Monaco Grand Prix: facts & figures

2. The number of circuits currently on the calendar where the average speed in qualifying is under 200 km/h. Monaco is the slowest at slightly more than 170 km/h. The other is Singapore where the record for pole position was set an average of just over 198 km/h.

5.6. The length of the Monegasque coastline, the shortest in the world. The territory of the Principality is part of the beautiful French Riviera, known worldwide for its mild climate and its coves and golden beaches.

21. Countries in the world without their own armed forces. The Principality of Monaco is one of these, relying on France for its defences. Other European nations in the same situation are Andorra, another Principality, which can count on both the Spanish and French armed forces; the Vatican, under the protection of Italy; Liechtenstein, which abolished the military on the grounds of cost back in 1868, since when it has relied on Switzerland and Iceland, which is nevertheless a member of NATO. The other countries are Dominica, Grenada, the Marshall Islands, the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, St. Lucia, Tuvalu, Costa Rica, Mauritius, Panama and Vanuatu.

57. The average age of residents in the Principality of Monaco, the oldest in the world. In second place comes Japan, with 50, then Andorra is third on 49, followed by Italy in fourth place with 48.

9883. The number of laps completed by Ferrari around the Monaco circuit, more than any other team. The driver who has driven the most laps here is Fernando Alonso on 1,416, while for engine suppliers, Ford leads the way on 16,732. The driver who has led the most laps is Michael Schumacher on 435, followed by Ayrton Senna (422) and Graham Hill (368).