Free practice 1: Leclerc first, Hamilton ninth

Monte Carlo 23 May 2025

Charles Leclerc was quickest for Scuderia Ferrari HP in the first free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix, while Lewis Hamilton was ninth.

63 laps. Both SF-25s started off on Medium tyres with which Lewis set a time of 1’14”576, and Charles did a 1’15”249, after which he was unable to avoid hitting Lance Stroll’s car at the Hotel Fairmont hairpin, when the Canadian moved across, unaware that Charles was coming past. The SF-25 required a new front wing and the session was red flagged so that the debris could be cleared away. At the restart, Hamilton kept the same set of tyres while Charles switched to Softs to continue set-up work. The Englishman got down to 1’12”846, with Leclerc posting a 1’12”880, immediately improving to 1’12”713, followed by a 1’12”483 and a 1’11”964, making him the only driver to get under the 1’12 barrier. Lewis also fitted Soft tyres to set the ninth best time in 1’12”690. In the last few minutes of the session both drivers went out on a heavier fuel load to run in race trim, with Leclerc still on Softs. He completed 33 laps, while Hamilton, back on the Mediums from the start of the session did a total of 30 laps.