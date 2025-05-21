Monaco Grand Prix by Valeria Favoccia (Lux)
Maranello 21 May 2025
Valeria Favoccia (Lux) Italian Comic Artist born in 1988, known for their works on Doctor Who, Assassin's Creed, (both for Titan Comics), Stranger Things, Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, The Bad Bach ( Dark Horse Comics), Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (Boom!Studios/Hasbro) and Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment).
Co-creator with Scott Snyder and Jack Snyder of "By A Thread", their first creator owned series for Comixology. They're also a Character Designer, Board Game Artist and Teacher at "The Sign - Comics & Art Academy" in Florence.
Huge Tifoso since childhood.