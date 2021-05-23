Carlos second in Monte Carlo

Carlos Sainz came second in the Monaco Grand Prix to record his first podium finish with Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow. The Spaniard drove in calm and calculated fashion, making no mistakes and he was able to benefit from problems at Valtteri Bottas’ pit stop.

Unlucky. Disappointment for Charles Leclerc, who yesterday took pole position before crashing into the barriers, attempting to improve his Q3 time. After repairs, it seemed that his SF21 was okay to start the race, but on his lap to the grid there was a problem with the left side drive shaft that meant he was unable to take part in the race.

Next stop Baku. The world championship is back on track in a fortnight’s time with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku street circuit.



