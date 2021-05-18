Bio



Simone di Meo (Torino, 1992) is an Italian comic book artist. He graduates from the International School Of Comics in Turin and begins working as a penciler and inker for publishers such as Sergio Bonelli Editore, Disney Italia, Disney WorldWide, Titan Comics, IDW, Dinamite, Aspen Comics, Egmont. Starting from 2018 he works for BOOM! Studios on “Power Rangers” and “Power Rangers/Ninja Turtles”. In the same year, he also begins his collaboration with Marvel Comics, providing art for “The Immortal Hulk: the best defence”, “Venom Annual” and “Champions”. In 2020 he begins working with Al Ewing on the creator-owned series "We Only Find Them When They're Dead" for BOOM! Studios. 2020 also sees him collaborating with DC Comics as an artist on “Harley Quinn: Future State” and as cover artist on “Super Sons”, “Gotham” “Green Arrow” and more.