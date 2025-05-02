Sprint quali recap. Charles sixth, Lewis seventh

Miami 02 May 2025

Second Sprint Qualifying of the season. At the Miami International Autodrome, the air temperature is 28 degrees, the track is at 49. As per the regulations drivers get to use one set of Medium tyres for SQ1, another in SQ2 before the Softs come into play for SQ3.

SQ1. The two SF-25s along with all the other cars are straight out on track. Lewis starts off with a 1’28”231 and Charles laps in 1’28”364. The Englishman does not improve on his second run, while the Monegasque goes fractionally quicker in 1’28”325 and they both go through to the next phase.

SQ2. Everyone is on new Medium tyres and there’s plenty of traffic on track. Leclerc starts with a 1’27”811, while Hamilton posts a time of 1’28”310. They go again and improve to 1’27”467 and 1’27”546 respectively and move forward to the final phase.

SQ3. Soft tyres for the final phase. There’s only time for one flying lap: Charles posts a 1’26”808 which nets him sixth place, with Lewis right behind him in seventh with a 1’27”030.