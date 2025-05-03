Sprint recap: Lewis third in a crazy race, Charles unable to start

Miami 03 May 2025

It proves costly for Charles Leclerc who crashes into the barriers on his lap to the grid and so he is unable to take the start. On the formation laps, the track is very wet even if the rain has eased a bit. Air temperature is 24, the track is at 29.

Behind the Safety Car. The cars do two laps behind the Safety Car, but the race has not yet started and the start procedure is suspended.

Another start. After a 28 minute delay, the race is finally underway, with air temperature having risen to 26 and the track is at 32.

Start. It’s a standing start from the grid and Lewis is now in sixth place, which he maintains off the line. Everyone is on Intermediate tyres.

Lap 12. Hamilton pits for Softs and rejoins in 16th place. It’s a good call and when the others pit to do the same, Lewis finds himself fourth behind Max Verstappen.

Lap 14. Lewis passes Verstappen for third just before Fernando Alonso crashes, bringing out the Safety Car. Lando Norris leads from Oscar Piastri and Hamilton.

Finish. There are no more incidents and the order remains unchanged at the chequered flag. Lewis is on the podium for the second Sprint of the season, having won the first one in China.