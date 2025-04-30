Scuderia Ferrari and HP fuse technology and design with special livery for Miami Grand Prix

Miami 30 April 2025

Scuderia Ferrari and HP Inc. today revealed a special co-designed livery, ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, marking the first year of their title partnership. Unveiled this afternoon in downtown Miami by the Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers and Team Principal, Fred Vasseur, the cutting-edge livery is a result of deep collaboration between the two companies, pushes the boundaries of visual design and performance. The livery combines the Ferrari red with HP’s signature white and electric blue, applied using new, co-engineered technologies that will pave the way for even more striking designs in the future.

Co-engineering for performance. As part of a series of ongoing joint projects between HP and Scuderia Ferrari engineers, the Miami livery development stands out as a clear example of innovation in action. Engineering teams from both Ferrari in Maranello and HP in Barcelona worked hand in hand and experimented with technologies and materials to achieve the final result. Innovative techniques were used to produce the film that covers part of the SF-25. These represent a significant step forward over the technology used last year, creating a car wrap that is up to 14% lighter and up to 17% thinner, with increased thermal resistance1. The film is PVC-free, fully recyclable, and applied using HP’s latest generation of latex technology. Formula 1 is constantly evolving, and both companies will continue to refine wrap technologies together — making them even more efficient, enabling bolder aesthetics and design innovation while reducing the time required to apply the film.

Miami GP special livery. The special livery design for this weekend reflects the evolution of this partnership and the shared effort behind it. For the first time in the Scuderia’s history, the livery on Charles Leclerc’s and Lewis Hamilton’s SF-25s features asymmetric graphic elements. Touches of HP’s signature electric blue appear on the front and rear wings, although Ferrari red is still the dominant colour. The wheels are painted white, creating a clean, modern look that embodies the team’s innovative vision. This livery is not just a styling exercise, it is a tangible celebration of shared ambition – two companies, two visions, united by technology and creativity, working together to push the boundaries of what is possible.

Building the working environment of the future. The collaboration is also transforming how Ferrari works at the track and in Maranello, with the installation of hundreds of HP laptops, monitors, powerful workstations and printers in the factory and in the team’s mobile offices at the Formula 1 World Championship events. Thanks to this latest generation of high performance and user-friendly technology, business efficiency, productivity and collaboration have also been enhanced. This ongoing partnership between HP and Ferrari exemplifies how technology can enhance work experiences, promoting greater fulfillment and productivity, while HP's continued technology integration at Ferrari creates a positive working environment for employees to thrive.

In the Fan Zone and on track. In addition to the special livery reveal, a variety of activities will take place in the HP Experience area at the Wynwood Marketplace, showcasing how HP technology is supporting Scuderia Ferrari, and how it can empower workers and companies around the world to achieve greater work fulfillment. Starting tomorrow, fans heading to the racetrack will also notice that the drivers’ race suits and helmets have been designed to match the special livery created for the Miami race.

Our collaboration with Ferrari is a testament to how HP is pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Together, we are harnessing technology, performance, and innovation to create and co-engineer exceptional experiences on and off the track. As HP continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions to define the Future of Work, we are setting new standards for collaboration and innovation.

Enrique Lores, President and CEO HP Inc.

It all started one year ago at the Miami Grand Prix and since then, we’ve seen how deeply aligned our two companies are when it comes to the importance of people to boosting innovation, striving for excellence, and pushing boundaries.

This Grand Prix will mark the return to the place where the collaboration between our two companies began, with a celebration of this journey featuring a bold new asymmetric livery. It is an expression of our shared belief in the power of design, technology, and performance to drive meaningful change.

Beyond the racetrack, this partnership has also allowed us to elevate how we work every day. Thanks to HP’s cutting-edge devices and technologies, we’ve been able to enhance the efficiency, connectivity, and flexibility of our workspaces, providing every member of our team with the best possible environment in which to perform at their highest level. It’s a symbol of how far we’ve come together, and a glimpse of the road ahead. We’re proud to continue this collaboration with HP as we look to a very promising future.

Benedetto Vigna, CEO Ferrari





1 Based on proprietary data and testing from Ferrari and HP and when compared with 2024. Results current as of April 30, 2025.