The Scuderia Ferrari drivers were second and seventh fastest in the third and final free practice session for the Miami Grand Prix, on the track that runs around the Hard Rock Stadium.

47 laps. Charles and Carlos ran the Soft tyre for the entire session. The Monegasque posted a best time of 1’30”498, while the Spaniard’s fastest lap was a 1’31”172. Leclerc completed 23 laps, one less than Sainz. Qualifying begins at 16 local (22 CET).