Race recap: A dominant win for Carlos! Charles third

It’s time for the Mexico City Grand Prix. The air temperature at the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit is 20 degrees, the track is at 37. Carlos Sainz is on pole, Charles lines up fourth.

Start. Off the line, Max Verstappen pulls alongside Carlos who has to go long into turn 1. They both go off the track with the Spaniard second. Leclerc maintains fourth place. Behind them, Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda touch and that brings out the first Safety Car of the day.

Lap 7. The race resumes and two laps later DRS is enabled. On lap 9, Carlos makes a move on Verstappen down the main straight and takes the lead.

Lap 10. Max and Lando Norris hold each other up and Charles makes the most of it to pass both of them at turn 7 to move up to second.

Lap 20. The Ferraris pull away from Verstappen.

Lap 31. Charles pits for Hard tyres and rejoins in second place.

Lap 32. Now Carlos pits without losing the lead.

Lap 52. Norris catches Charles and starts to size up the Ferrari.

Lap 62. Leclerc’s SF-24 steps out of line and he loses second place.

Lap 69. Charles pits for Soft to go for the race fastest lap.

FinishCarlos Sainz takes the fourth win of his career and the second this season. Charles is third and picks up the extra point for setting the race fastest lap, bringing the team’s points haul to 41. Scuderia Ferrari HP moves up to second in the Constructors’ championship.