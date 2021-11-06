Quali recap: Carlos sixth, Charles eighth

Q1. Charles and Carlos waited a few minutes before leaving the garage, to take advantage of any further track evolution.

Charles did a 1’17”991 while Carlos found Tsunoda in the AlphaTauri in front of him in the final sector and posted a 1’18”583. Immediately after that, Lance Stroll crashed coming out of the final corner, bringing out the red flag, with 10 minutes of the session still remaining.

The session resumed after 26 minutes and both Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers were straight back out on track. Leclerc improved to a 1’17”631, while Sainz made a mistake in the final sector and so did not go quicker. With four minutes remaining, Carlos went back out on new Softs as did Charles. Carlos improved to 1’17”517 (ninth place) while Charles went second fastest with a 1’16”748.

Q2. The Scuderia Ferrari drivers went out on Medium tyres, Charles doing a 1’17”034, while Carlos made a mistake on his way to 1’18”287, improving on his next attempt to 1’17”248. Leclerc’s second effort was slower in 1’17”177.

With four minutes remaining, everyone was out on track once again, with new Medium tyres for the Ferrari drivers, but no one went any quicker. Both drivers got through to the final session.

Q3. Charles and Carlos went out for the start of the final phase on new Soft tyres. Charles posted a 1’16”857, while Carlos did a 1’17”151. Both of them encountered some traffic.

One final run: the Ferrari drivers have another new set of Softs. Sainz gets down to a 1’16”761 which was good enough for sixth place. Although Charles went quicker, doing a 1’16”837, it did not move him up the order and he qualified eighth.

When the race gets underway at 13 local time tomorrow, (20 CET,) Sainz will start off the third row, Leclerc from the fourth.