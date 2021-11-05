Free practice 2: Carlos fifth, Charles seventh

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were fifth and seventh respectively come the end of the second free practice session for the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

56 laps. As expected, the track evolved considerably with lap times dropping significantly as the surface cleaned up, even if it remained pretty slippery. All the drivers still struggled to get a clear lap, mainly down to traffic.



The Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers started out on the Medium tyres, before switching to Softs in the middle of the session when it was time for the qualifying simulation runs. They then reverted to Mediums for the race simulation. Carlos posted a 1’18”318, while Charles stopped the clocks in 1’18”605. They each completed 28 laps, making a total of 56.



Programme. The third free practice session starts tomorrow at 11 local (18 CET,) with qualifying getting underway at 14 (21 CET.)

