Loic Serra and Jerome D’ambrosio join Scuderia Ferrari HP

Scuderia Ferrari HP is pleased to announce it is further strengthening the team with the arrival of Loic Serra and Jerome d’Ambrosio, both coming from the Mercedes AMG F1 team.

Loic Serra takes on the role of Head of Chassis Performance Engineering, reporting to Enrico Cardile, overseeing various areas in Maranello, including Track Engineering, Aero Development, Aero Operations and Vehicle Performance. Loic was born in France in 1972 and has a degree in mechanical engineering after studying in Aix-en-Provence and Paris. After university, he worked for Michelin and then the BMW-Sauber and Mercedes AMG Formula 1 teams.

Jerome d’Ambrosio joins in the role of Deputy Team Principal, reporting directly to Fred Vasseur. D’Ambrosio is also appointed Head of the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy, the Maranello marque’s young driver programme. Jerome was born in Belgium in 1985 and was a professional racing driver up until 2020. His palmares includes a win in GP2, three in Formula E and he also drove in 20 Formula 1 Grands Prix from 2011 to 2012. At Mercedes, he worked alongside Team Principal Toto Wolff and ran the Stuttgart firm’s young driver programme.

Loic Serra and Jerome d’Ambrosio will both start working with Scuderia Ferrari HP on 1st October.