Free practice 2: Carlos fourth, Charles fifth

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were fourth and fifth fastest in the second free practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Once again, all the drivers had to deal with traffic, a dirty track surface, a general lack of grip and tyre graining on long runs at the Las Vegas Strip circuit.

58 laps. As in the first session, Leclerc and Sainz started off on Medium tyres, setting times of 1’34”476 and 1’34”775, before going faster on the Soft compound: Carlos got down to 1’34”104, while Charles was caught up in traffic, posting a 1’34”313. After a brief red flag when Alex Albon stopped on track, the Ferraris went back out with a heavy fuel load. Sainz and Leclerc each completed 29 laps.