Quali recap: Charles on pole, ahead of Carlos

It’s time for qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. On the stroke of midnight, the air temperature is 14 degrees and the track is at 16.

Q1. Charles and Carlos go out on new Soft tyres. The Monegasque posts a time of 1’34”898, the Spaniard a 1’36”352. They then improve to 1’34”072 and 1’34”787, while a third run delivers the fastest time of 1’33”617 for Charles while Carlos is second quickest with a 1’33”851 as they both go through to the second session.

Q2. Charles and Carlos go out on the Soft tyres previously used in Q1, lapping in 1’33”966 and 1’34”146. They then pit for new Softs with Charles posting a 1’32”834 before they both immediately improve to 1’32”775 and 1’33”338, to make the cut in first and second places.

Q3. Charles and Carlos go out on new Softs, setting times of 1’33”021 and 1’33”043. With another set of new Softs they improve to go first and second fastest with times of 1’32”726 and 1’32”770, although Carlos will start 12th because of the penalty for changing the battery pack.