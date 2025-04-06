Race recap: Charles fourth, Lewis seventh

Suzuka 06 April 2025

As expected, rain fell in the morning at Suzuka, stopping at 11 o’clock, so that the track dried and it looks like being a race run entirely on slick tyres. The sky is still overcast, the air is at 15 degrees, the track at 20. Charles lines up fourth on Medium tyres, while Lewis, eighth on the grid, opts for Hards.

Start. The Ferrari pair maintain position.

Lap 6. Lewis passes Hadjar for seventh place.

Lap 20. George Russell pits for Hard tyres, so Hamilton is up to sixth.

Lap 21. Oscar Piastri also pits for Hards. Charles is third, Lewis is fifth.

Lap 22. Now Charles pits, as do Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. Leclerc rejoins tenth, while Hamilton is up to second.

Lap 24. Bearman makes his pit stop and Charles is up to seventh, behind Piastri.

Lap 26. Pit stop for Hadjar, Charles is now sixth.

Lap 30. Lewis comes in for Medium tyres and rejoins seventh. Charles is fifth.

Lap 31. Andrea Kimi Antonelli pits for Hards rejoining sixth and Leclerc is up to fourth.

Finish. The order remains unchanged with Verstappen taking the win. Charles is fourth, Lewis is seventh, the team picks up 18 points.