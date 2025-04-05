Quali recap: Charles fourth, Lewis eighth

Suzuka 05 April 2025

Time for qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix. The wind is the same as in free practice 3, not as strong as yesterday, the sky is overcast. Air temperature is 15 and the track is at 34.

Q1. New Soft tyres for Charles, while Lewis opts for new Mediums. The Monegasque posts a 1’28”571, and the Englishman laps in 1’29”167. Leclerc stays out but Hamilton pits for Softs. Now Charles sets a time of 1’27”920 to make the cut, comfortably imitated by his team mate with a 1’28”340 followed by a 1’27”942 on his first run on the softest compound.

Q2. For the start of the second session, both SF-25s are fitted with used Softs: Lewis posts a 1’27”808, Charles a 1’28”866, before the session is again red flagged because of a trackside fire. The track is open with just eight minutes remaining. The Ferraris are now on new Softs with which Hamilton posts a 1’27”600 and Leclerc manages a 1’27”610 followed 1’27”555 to see them both through to the final phase.

Q3. The Ferrari pair each have two sets of Softs. On the first run, Charles laps in 1’27”299, Lewis in 1’27”668, which puts them provisionally third and sixth. On their second attempt, the Monegasque does not improve and drops to fourth behind Lando Norris, while Hamilton gets down to a 1’27”610, but that’s only good enough for eighth. The Ferraris will therefore line up on the second and fourth rows of the grid tomorrow.