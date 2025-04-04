Free practice 1: Charles, third, Lewis fourth

Suzuka 04 April 2025

Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were third and fourth fastest respectively in the first free practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix.

52 laps. Lewis and Charles started the session on Medium tyres setting times of 1’31”902 and 1’32”771 respectively, before improving to 1’29”999 and 1’30”003. They then pitted for Soft tyres with which Leclerc posted a 1’25”965, with Hamilton getting down to 1’29”413 and then 1’29”051. In the final part of the session, they reverted to the Mediums used previously to run in race trim. The Monegasque completed 27 laps, two more than his team-mate.