Japanese Grand Prix 2025 by Federico Carlo Ferniani

Maranello 02 April 2025

Federico Carlo Ferniani, born in 1974 in Empoli, is an Italian illustrator and comic artist. Starting from 1996, he works as an illustrator for different publishers and museums. His career in comics begins in 2006 on the series “Bravesland”, by Fabrice David and Gregory Lassablière, while at the same time continuing his work as an illustrator and designer. He also worked on the series “The way of the sword” and “Promethéè”, by Christophe Bec.