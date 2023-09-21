Charles: “The win was a great tonic for the team”

Charles Leclerc was on the panel for today’s FIA press conference and he talked about how the mood had changed within the Scuderia following the win in Singapore: “I think it was a tonic for the whole team,” he said. “We have worked so hard over these past few months, constantly getting better at understanding how to manage our car, which as we know is rather complicated to set up.”

Team effort. Leclerc went on to talk about his role in the Marina Bay win. “Of course the interests of Ferrari always come first and so it was clear from after qualifying that I would have to be ready to help Carlos. The fact we managed to get this win motivates and pushes me even more to do well, because I want to stand on the top step of the podium as soon as possible too.”

Competitive. It’s hard to predict what’s possible for the team this weekend. “We will probably have a clearer idea after free practice,” added Charles. “Because in Singapore, we went well, but the team that’s dominating the season had a bad weekend, while our other rivals were very close as usual. Our approach here does not change: we will work on every detail with the aim of scoring as many points as possible.”