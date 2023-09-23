Quali recap: Charles fourth, Carlos sixth

Time for Japanese Grand Prix qualifying. The air temperature in Suzuka is 27 degrees, the track is at 38.

Q1. Charles and Carlos go out on Soft tyres but before they can set a time, the session is red flagged after Logan Sargeant crashes at the final corner on his first run. Apart from the Ferrari drivers, Valtteri Bottas, Nico Hulkenberg, Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly are yet to complete a lap. With nine minutes remaining, the session resumes and Leclerc, posts a 1’30”393, Sainz a 1’30”651 so they both make the cut to Q2.

Q2. Charles and Carlos go out on the Softs that completed half a lap on the first run in Q1: the Monegasque laps in 1’30”456, Carlos in 1’31”156. On new Softs they improve to 1’29”940 and 1’30”067 respectively to make the cut to the next phase.

Q3. Both drivers have just one set of new Softs and wait a few minutes before trying their luck. Leclerc is fourth fastest in 1’29”542, less than a tenth off Oscar Piastri, second on the front row, while Sainz is sixth in 1’29”850.